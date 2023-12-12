Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 277.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,034 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $102,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $50,792,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $968.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $947.88 and its 200-day moving average is $938.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

