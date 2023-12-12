Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,629 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $216,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,094,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 153.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.3 %

TTWO traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.02. 468,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

