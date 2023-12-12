Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 152,978 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,978 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $185,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.34. 1,418,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,038. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $307.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

