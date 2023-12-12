Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 591,758 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13,563.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of The Cigna Group worth $167,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.18. The company had a trading volume of 536,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,653. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.52. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

