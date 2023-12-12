Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 211.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751,772 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.44% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $87,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,013.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 603,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,056. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,364 shares of company stock worth $798,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

