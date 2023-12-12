Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 564,749 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 564,749 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $121,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.75. The company had a trading volume of 471,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,308. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

