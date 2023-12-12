Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 734,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,067,000. Bank of America comprises 2.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 8,975,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,286,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

