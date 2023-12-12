Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 367,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 726,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after buying an additional 115,208 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11,150.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

ICE traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.72. 728,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

