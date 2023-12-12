Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 119,000 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 710,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 63,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,221. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

