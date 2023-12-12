Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 311,700 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 311,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 322,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 147.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 928,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,639,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,447. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

