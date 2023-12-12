Point72 Europe London LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,744 shares of company stock worth $8,356,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MTB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

