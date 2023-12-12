Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 36,500 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 570.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. 468,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.



