Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

PXD traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. The company had a trading volume of 414,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,111. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

