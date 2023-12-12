Point72 Europe London LLP Has $3.92 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,304 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $3,772,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 115,832 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

IFF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,932. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

