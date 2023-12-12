Point72 Europe London LLP Has $5.74 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268,725 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,458. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.