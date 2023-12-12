Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.56 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,333,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,407,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LIT stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 185,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

