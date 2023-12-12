Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $2,334,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,889,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.59. The stock had a trading volume of 103,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

