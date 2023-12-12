Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 214,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

EWQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 116,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,859. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $983.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

