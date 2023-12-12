Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $300.00. 82,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.31 and a 200-day moving average of $357.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

