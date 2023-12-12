Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 559.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.00. 109,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.66. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

