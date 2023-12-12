Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 39,354 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.