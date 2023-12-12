Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 912,800 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 912,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 1,320,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

