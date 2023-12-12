Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $23.35 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 414,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 3.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. 577,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

