Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $4.76 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.1 %

DKNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,143.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,928,489 shares of company stock worth $70,387,490. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

