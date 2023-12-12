Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $7.93 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. 332,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,887. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

