Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 48.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,432 shares of company stock worth $1,178,977. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

