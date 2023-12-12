Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $733.41. The company had a trading volume of 279,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.56. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $738.80.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.