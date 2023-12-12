Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 107,860 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,860 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

