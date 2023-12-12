Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 249,167 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,167 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle comprises approximately 1.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.28% of Atour Lifestyle worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FACT Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,014,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATAT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 235,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,824. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

