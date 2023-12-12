Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 207,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $64,318,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iQIYI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,600 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,321,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. 2,829,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,942,632. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on iQIYI

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.