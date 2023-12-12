Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy makes up 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $42,156,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

