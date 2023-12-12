Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,981 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 3.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.49. 3,470,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,315. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $147.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

