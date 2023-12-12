Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378,223 shares during the period. RLX Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.17% of RLX Technology worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,113,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,751,000 after acquiring an additional 397,048 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,311. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.