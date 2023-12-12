Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Hesai Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Hesai Group worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $4,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

HSAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 64,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

