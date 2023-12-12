Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $24.24 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,235,000. Micron Technology makes up about 6.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. 2,557,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,033,223. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

