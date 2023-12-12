Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 286,667 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Celestica accounts for about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 336,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.