Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105,052 shares during the period. Zhihu comprises 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 85.2% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,165,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 834,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $608.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.15. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

