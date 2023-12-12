Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $448,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TM stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,199. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.