Point72 Middle East FZE Acquires Shares of 397,036 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 397,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.