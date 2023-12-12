Point72 Middle East FZE Acquires Shares of 57,305 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

