Point72 Middle East FZE Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.4% of Point72 Middle East FZE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Point72 Middle East FZE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $507.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

