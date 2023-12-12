Point72 Middle East FZE Invests $7.13 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.10% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Quarry LP raised its position in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $5,987,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its position in Crocs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.