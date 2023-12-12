Point72 Middle East FZE Makes New $7.44 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 5,419,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
