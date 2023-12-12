Point72 Middle East FZE Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 263,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.