Point72 Middle East FZE Purchases 390,325 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,745 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 390,325 shares during the quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,603 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,588,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AAL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 8,567,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,615,219. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

