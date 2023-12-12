Point72 Middle East FZE Takes $9.70 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 421,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 1,967,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730,808. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

