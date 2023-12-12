Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4 %

OKE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

