Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,888 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 28,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,041. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.