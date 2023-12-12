Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,553,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,673,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

