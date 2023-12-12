Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

